ACMS Site Council meets today 26 May 2017 at 11amCT

ACMS Site Council meets today 26 May 2017 at 11amCT The Adair County Middle School SBDM Council will be meeting at ACMS, 322 Gen John Adair Drive, Columbia, KY on Friday, May 26, at 11amCT, to continue interviews related to the Math Instructor vacancy at the school. - ALMA RICH, Principal.

