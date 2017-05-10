ACHS graduate is Canine Partner Offic...

ACHS graduate is Canine Partner Officer in Franklin, KY

Special ColumbiaMagazine.com story Adair County native Adam W. Bennett is the new Canine Partner Officer for the Franklin City Police Department, Franklin, Simpson County, KY. His Partner is a female named Shadow, She is 2 years old and is a Belgian Malinois.

