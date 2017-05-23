ACHS Class of 2017 Commencement Fri 26 May By Chad Parnell The Adair County High School Class of 2017 will hold its commencement exercises on Friday, May 26, 2017, at 7pmCT at the John Burr Memorial Gymnasium, 526 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY. Each senior who is participating in the graduation ceremony has been given two tickets for early entry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.