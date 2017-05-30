AC School BD, Supt. Search committee to hold joint meeting
There will be a Special Called Adair Co. School Board Meeting Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 7pmCT, at the Adair County Board of Education Conference Room, 1204 Greensburg Street, Columbia, KY, for the purpose of: Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.
