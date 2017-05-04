A tribute to Kim Downs

A tribute to Kim Downs

Click on headline for complete tribute By Pam Phipps Teacher, Adair County Primary Center Our community lost a dedicated and respected teacher named Kim Downs this week to a terrible disease, ALS. Unfortunately, over the past few years, our community witnessed the relentless disease take away Kim's ability to walk, talk, and eventually move any part of her body except her eyes, but she fought ALS with a fierce determination and faith until the end of her life.

