WKU Regents set to re-name Mass Media Hall for Jody Richards Special ColumbiaMagazine.com story A story in the Western Kentucky University College Heights Herald Board of Regents to vote on combining Ogden departments, amending athletic contracts , includes, on the agenda, an item that states, "The Board of Regents will also vote on renaming Mass Media and Technology Hall to Jody Richards Hall, after former WKU faculty member and Kentucky Representative Walter A. "Jody: Richards." Rep. Richards is the son of the late Demaree & Mary Richards, and brother of Jim Richards, a graduate of Adair County High School, and holds the record for the longest tenure as Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives in the history of the Commonwealth.

