William Fred
William Fred Simpson, Jr., 72, Taylor Co., KY/Adair native Mr. Simpson was a dairy farmer and the owner and operator of Simpson Fence Company. He professed faith in Christ, and enjoyed being outdoors hunting and working in God's creation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 min
|I know
|161,981
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Calhoun for Congr...
|693
|truck stop
|15 hr
|Idontknow
|53
|Needing guitar lessons
|18 hr
|Anonymous
|12
|Worst thing that has happened in Adair County ... (Jul '10)
|18 hr
|billyhumble
|154
|Single vehicle accident takes life of 45 year o...
|20 hr
|Nick
|4
|juan hughes (Jan '09)
|Thu
|Jwat
|11
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC