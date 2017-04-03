William Depp Davis, Jr., 77, Columbia, KY
William Depp Davis, Jr., 77, Columbia, KY He was a member of a respected, old line Adair County, KY, family and of Columbia-Union Presbyterian Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truck stop
|31 min
|Chirp Chirp
|42
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|44 min
|TheDoctor-Who
|161,770
|Mercedes from Columbia (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|Menyana
|26
|k.r.s investigations
|18 hr
|George
|13
|Rats zratx
|18 hr
|Lanyard boy
|12
|Hot Blonde at eye center in walmart
|Mon
|So what
|4
|Dianne mc
|Mon
|Nick
|17
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC