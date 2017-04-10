Virginia Sue Ball, 71, Edmonton, KY
Virginia Sue Ball, 71, Edmonton, KY Virginia Sue Ball, 71, of Edmonton passed from this life on April 11, 2017 at Metcalfe County Health Care. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 14, 2017 at 11am at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|14 min
|usa
|162,585
|Cheap mechanic?
|1 hr
|Looking
|1
|sharks lounge
|2 hr
|Confused
|9
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|watchman
|744
|City gas
|3 hr
|Idontknow
|2
|Jeskia Johnson.
|3 hr
|Flim Flam
|6
|Net 10 or H20? (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|Bell ringer
|16
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC