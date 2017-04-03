VFW Post 6097 invites veterans to pancake & sausage breakfast
By Joe Hare, Commander, VFW Post 6097 On Saturday, 08 April 2017 VFW Post 6097, 411 Fairground Street, Columbia, KY, invites any veteran who would like a pancake and sausage breakfast to come by the post at 411 Fairground St. between 0700-0900 Hrs. This is a "For Veterans Only" chance to have breakfast and fellowship with other veterans.
