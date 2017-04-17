Troy Allen Kessinger, 61, Adair County, KY/Oklahoma native
Troy Allen Kessinger, 61, Adair County, KY/Oklahoma native He was a member of Flatwoods Separate Baptist Church and a farmer. He was a native of Shawnee, OK, and a resident of Columbia, KY, at the time of his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 min
|George_Jefferson
|162,748
|bud bud bud
|1 hr
|Mixxy
|4
|Ronnie Joe Pelston
|2 hr
|stop it
|2
|Chasity. Ballou
|2 hr
|Like really
|5
|sharks lounge
|4 hr
|welllll
|15
|Dianne mc
|9 hr
|Nick
|22
|road blocks out tonight
|10 hr
|1st Amendment Audit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC