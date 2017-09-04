Traffic Advisory, 2pm, 4/9/17 - I-65 NB In Hardin County
By Chris Jessee, Public Informaton Officcer Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 4 There are multiple Northbound crashes between Mile Points 80 and 90. Traffic volume is extremely heavy all along I65 with spring break traffic through Tennessee and Kentucky. Significant delays are likely.
