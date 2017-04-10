The Spirituals at Melson Ridge UBC, Sun 16 Apr 2017 The Spirituals will be singing at 10amCT, Sunday, April 16, 2017, during morning worship service at The Melson Ridge United Baptist Church, 3082 Melson Ridge Road, Columbia, KY. Pastor Kyle Estep and congregation invite everyone to come out and join us for a great Easter service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.