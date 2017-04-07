The Primitives at Egypt Christian Church 7 Apr 2017 Egypt Christian Church, 4855 Knifley Road, Columbia, KY is especially privileged to have one of Southern Gospel Music's outstanding groups, The Primitives in concert Friday evening, April 7, 2017, at 6:30pmCT. Pastor Paul Patton and congregation invite everyone to come enjoy an evening of Gospel music at its best.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.