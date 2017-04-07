The Primitives at Egypt Christian Chu...

The Primitives at Egypt Christian Church 7 Apr 2017

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

The Primitives at Egypt Christian Church 7 Apr 2017 Egypt Christian Church, 4855 Knifley Road, Columbia, KY is especially privileged to have one of Southern Gospel Music's outstanding groups, The Primitives in concert Friday evening, April 7, 2017, at 6:30pmCT. Pastor Paul Patton and congregation invite everyone to come enjoy an evening of Gospel music at its best.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 18 min Strel 161,863
Adair Fiscal Court 41 min william morgan 5
Chasity. Ballou 2 hr Bud Dee 3
truck stop 12 hr Menyana 46
Columbia water 15 hr Anon 4
Trees at Columbia Walmart 15 hr Jayson 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 17 hr Paduke 686
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC