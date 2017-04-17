Terry Gene Buck, Jr., 57, Adair Co., ...

Terry Gene Buck, Jr., 57, Adair Co., KY/Anderson Co. KY native

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Terry Gene Buck, Jr., 57, Adair Co., KY/Anderson Co. KY native He attend Sparksville Baptist Church and was an auto body repair man for many years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 37 min Strel 162,735
sharks lounge 1 hr welllll 15
Chasity. Ballou 6 hr Care 4
Dianne mc 6 hr Nick 22
road blocks out tonight 7 hr 1st Amendment Audit 4
Brian George 14 hr Tell me 1
Goat tied up in town 20 hr Observer 6
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,455 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC