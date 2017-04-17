Terry Gene Buck, Jr., 57, Adair Co., KY/Anderson Co. KY native
Terry Gene Buck, Jr., 57, Adair Co., KY/Anderson Co. KY native He attend Sparksville Baptist Church and was an auto body repair man for many years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|37 min
|Strel
|162,735
|sharks lounge
|1 hr
|welllll
|15
|Chasity. Ballou
|6 hr
|Care
|4
|Dianne mc
|6 hr
|Nick
|22
|road blocks out tonight
|7 hr
|1st Amendment Audit
|4
|Brian George
|14 hr
|Tell me
|1
|Goat tied up in town
|20 hr
|Observer
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC