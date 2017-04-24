Sue F. Hopkins, 80, Casey County, KY
Sue F. Hopkins, 80, Casey County, KY She was a retired General Motors employee. She was a native of Salyersville, KY, a former resident of Liberty, KY, and a resident of Lexington, KY, at the time of her death.
