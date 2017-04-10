Strong pitching, homers send CU to defeatCOLUMBIA, Ky. - "...
COLUMBIA, Ky. Ninth-ranked Lindsey Wilson's Sydney Fourman hit a three-run homer and Casey Bryan tossed a near perfect game allowing just two hits, and no runs to take the opener 7-0 while Samantha Luckett and Callum Pilgrim each hit two-run homers in the second game to post a 4-0 win, sweeping the doubleheader over Cumberland on Monday in Columbia, Ky.
