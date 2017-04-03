Special Called Meeting of the Columbi...

Special Called Meeting of the Columbia City Council

Special Called Meeting of the Columbia City Council The Columbia City Council will meet in Special Called Session on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 6pmCT, in City Hall, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY Items on the agenda are as follows: Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

