Special called meeting, Columbia City Council, 20 Apr 2017 - Agenda
Special called meeting, Columbia City Council, 20 Apr 2017 - Agenda There will be a Special Called Meeting of the Columbia City Council, at the Council Meeting Room, City Hall, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY, at 5pmCT, Thursday, April 20, 2017. With the following agenda: Motion to approve commitment of $15,000 to the Columbia Adair County Parks and Recreation Board for Match of Land and Water Conservation Grant for the Jim Blair Center, should the grant be approved.
