Special called meeting, Columbia City Council, 20 Apr 2017 - Agenda There will be a Special Called Meeting of the Columbia City Council, at the Council Meeting Room, City Hall, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY, at 5pmCT, Thursday, April 20, 2017. With the following agenda: Motion to approve commitment of $15,000 to the Columbia Adair County Parks and Recreation Board for Match of Land and Water Conservation Grant for the Jim Blair Center, should the grant be approved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.