Shirlene Bragg Shaw, 58, Metcalfe Co., KY
Shirlene Bragg Shaw, 58, Metcalfe Co., KY She was a 1988 Western University Graduate and was a Registered Nurse for T.J Sampson Community Hospital for fifteen years. Shirlene was a member of the Penicks Chapel United Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sam E
|33 min
|Grow up
|11
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Bill McReal
|163,327
|crosses on bldg
|3 hr
|Mister Clean
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|Kilroy
|760
|Where is Anthony Burton (Apr '08)
|13 hr
|RadioShak
|21
|What do you think of a bar with live music
|23 hr
|Money talks
|13
|Loud neighbors
|Sun
|Respect
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC