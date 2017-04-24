Shirlene Bragg Shaw, 58, Metcalfe Co....

Shirlene Bragg Shaw, 58, Metcalfe Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Shirlene Bragg Shaw, 58, Metcalfe Co., KY She was a 1988 Western University Graduate and was a Registered Nurse for T.J Sampson Community Hospital for fifteen years. Shirlene was a member of the Penicks Chapel United Baptist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sam E 33 min Grow up 11
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Bill McReal 163,327
crosses on bldg 3 hr Mister Clean 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 11 hr Kilroy 760
Where is Anthony Burton (Apr '08) 13 hr RadioShak 21
What do you think of a bar with live music 23 hr Money talks 13
Loud neighbors Sun Respect 5
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,247 • Total comments across all topics: 280,538,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC