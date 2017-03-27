Sad word of the passing of Ollie Terry Denham, 71, Glasgow, KY Sad word has reached us of the passing of Ollie Terry Denham, age 71, of Glasgow, KY, who died April 1, 2017. Funeral arrangements will be posted here when available from McMurtrey Funeral Home, 2232 Summer Shade Road, Summer Shade, KY.

