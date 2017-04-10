Sad word of the passing of Creed Lacy, 82, Fairplay, KY
Sad word of the passing of Creed Lacy, 82, Fairplay, KY The sad word of the passing of Creed Lacy, who among other things, became an icon in Adair County as the epitomy of a great school bus driver. He was 83. He was a resident of the Fairplay community of Adair County, KY.
