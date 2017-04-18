Russell Roach, 87, Edmonton, KY

Russell Roach, 87, Edmonton, KY

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Russell Roach, 87, Edmonton, KY He was a member of a prominent family. He was a lifelong farmer and faithful member of the Prices Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 23 min George Justapose 163,228
sharks lounge 27 min baby bud 21
Sam E 47 min understandyourpain 6
Player 2 hr Informed 3
terry Simpson (Dec '07) 2 hr Informed 8
the real bud 3 hr entertainment 5
What do you think of a bar with live music 12 hr turd 9
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,878 • Total comments across all topics: 280,504,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC