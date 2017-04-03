Rickey Lynn Cooper, 68, Casey Co, KY/...

Rickey Lynn Cooper, 68, Casey Co, KY/Russell Co., KY native

Rickey Lynn Cooper, 68, Casey Co, KY/Russell Co., KY native He was a Veteran of US Army, a member of Thomas Ridge Church and a retired Principal in the Casey County School system. He was a native of Jamestown, KY, and a resident of Liberty, KY, at the time of his death.

