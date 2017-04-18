Rick Pickens book signing at Albany, ...

Rick Pickens book signing at Albany, KY, Tue 25 Apr 2017

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Rick Pickens book signing at Albany, KY, Tue 25 Apr 2017 By Darlene Campbell Rick Pickens has been a published author since 1987 when Paladin Press picked up his manuscript on Chinese Ring Daggers. His work has been featured in several Martial Arts magazines and papers, but his passion has been to write books to help people grow in their faith and understanding of spiritual matters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
devon perkins (Aug '16) 24 min Devon Perkins 5
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Betty 162,872
Emily Melson 5 hr Stupid Adair County 1
Loud neighbors 6 hr Respect 1
Ronnie Joe Pelston 7 hr girl n love wit u 3
Sarah Scott 8 hr Meth 2
Cheap mechanic? 9 hr maybe 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,394,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC