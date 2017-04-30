Revival with Bro. Knight 26-30 Apr 20...

Revival with Bro. Knight 26-30 Apr 2017 at Gradyville Baptist

Revival starts at 6pmCT, nightly, 26-30 Apr 2017, at Gradyville Baptist Church, 159 Old Gradyville Church Road, Columbia, KY Bro. Robert Knight will be preaching each night, with different singers each night, as follows: Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

