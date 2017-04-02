Revival starts 02 Apr 2017 at Old Liberty Community Church
Revival starts 02 Apr 2017 at Old Liberty Community Church Old Liberty Community Church, KY 92 & Selby Branch Road, Jamestown, Russell County, KY and Pastor Craig Huddleston would like to invite everyone for revival starting Sunday night April 2, 2017 at 6:30pmCT. Special singing and Evangelist Brother Mike Helm preaching nightly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anderson's Pizza
|4 min
|Dog
|10
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|nutcracker
|161,603
|Jeremy Burton
|3 hr
|Jones
|7
|Kosair & LWC
|6 hr
|william morgan
|9
|Speedway gas station closing and Pilot truck st...
|7 hr
|Thumbs
|2
|truck stop
|7 hr
|BofA gal
|34
|Dianne mc
|8 hr
|hot
|16
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC