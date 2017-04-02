Revival starts 02 Apr 2017 at Old Lib...

Revival starts 02 Apr 2017 at Old Liberty Community Church

Read more: Columbia Magazine

Revival starts 02 Apr 2017 at Old Liberty Community Church Old Liberty Community Church, KY 92 & Selby Branch Road, Jamestown, Russell County, KY and Pastor Craig Huddleston would like to invite everyone for revival starting Sunday night April 2, 2017 at 6:30pmCT. Special singing and Evangelist Brother Mike Helm preaching nightly.

