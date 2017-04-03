Revival at Purdy Separate Baptist Chu...

Revival at Purdy Separate Baptist Church starts Sun 9 Apr 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Revival at Purdy Separate Baptist Church starts Sun 9 Apr 2017 Purdy Separate Baptist Church, 8004 Liberty Road, Columbia, KY, will start spring revival at 6:30pmCT, nightly, on Sunday April 9, 2017. Revival continues with no set closing day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 min Pikeville Parent 162,000
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 1 hr Technote 696
Groomer @ Coffeys Vet Center 3 hr Woo 4
truck stop 19 hr Idontknow 53
Needing guitar lessons 22 hr Anonymous 12
Worst thing that has happened in Adair County ... (Jul '10) 23 hr billyhumble 154
News Single vehicle accident takes life of 45 year o... Fri Nick 4
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,510 • Total comments across all topics: 280,143,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC