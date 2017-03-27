Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Easter E...

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt Sat 15 Apr 2017

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt Sat 15 Apr 2017 Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 693 Haskinsville Road Greensburg, KY, presents its Community Easter Egg Hunt, with food, games and fun. at 10amCT/11amET, Saturday April 15, 2017.

