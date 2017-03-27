Peggy Roberts Hall, Taylor County, KY

Peggy Roberts Hall, Taylor County, KY

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Peggy Roberts Hall, Taylor County, KY She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Campbellsville Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher for the children who called her gran gran. She retired from Taylor County Bank after 29 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min Paul 161,606
Kosair & LWC 9 min Boy Howdy 10
fairground 12 min So What 5
Is This The Last Adair County Fair Location? (Jun '16) 14 min So What 30
Hot employee at 55 five star (Aug '16) 26 min So What 23
Mercedes from Columbia (Jul '15) 33 min So What 24
white on black love 57 min So What 4
truck stop 10 hr BofA gal 34
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,006,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC