Opal Marsalin Richard, 88, Adair Co., KY
Opal Marsalin Richard, 88, Adair Co., KY She was a member of a prominent, highly respected Gradyville, KY family. She was the daughter of the late John Lewis & Myra Hayes Tarter, and the widow of Edgar Richard, her husband of 18 years.
