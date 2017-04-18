Opal Marsalin Richard, 88, Adair Co., KY

Opal Marsalin Richard, 88, Adair Co., KY

Opal Marsalin Richard, 88, Adair Co., KY She was a member of a prominent, highly respected Gradyville, KY family. She was the daughter of the late John Lewis & Myra Hayes Tarter, and the widow of Edgar Richard, her husband of 18 years.

