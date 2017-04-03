Nellie Brewer, 86, Taylor County, KY/...

Nellie Brewer, 86, Taylor County, KY/Marion County, KY native

Nellie Brewer, 86, Taylor County, KY/Marion County, KY native She professed faith in Christ and attended First General Baptist Church.She enjoyed sewing and could make anything from a picture without a pattern. She was gifted at Crocheting and made many beautiful doilies.

