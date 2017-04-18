Nancy Baldock Overton, 79, Taylor Co., KY
Nancy Baldock Overton, 79, Taylor Co., KY She graduated from the Louisville Beauty College in 1964 and had been a hairdresser for over fifty years. When Nancy wasn't at the Beauty Shop, she would be working in her flower garden or working in the yard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|CCR
|162,950
|What do you think of a bar with live music
|8 hr
|Turtle muffis
|1
|devon perkins (Aug '16)
|10 hr
|Tmm
|6
|Cheap mechanic?
|15 hr
|Score
|3
|Tebbs Bend and other haunted places... (Dec '06)
|15 hr
|Mr Twister
|5
|sharks lounge
|21 hr
|Wheelbarrow
|16
|Sarah Scott
|Wed
|Friend
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC