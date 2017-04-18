Nancy Baldock Overton, 79, Taylor Co....

Nancy Baldock Overton, 79, Taylor Co., KY

Nancy Baldock Overton, 79, Taylor Co., KY She graduated from the Louisville Beauty College in 1964 and had been a hairdresser for over fifty years. When Nancy wasn't at the Beauty Shop, she would be working in her flower garden or working in the yard.

