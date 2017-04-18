Myles Lee Goff & Ryder Adam Goff, infant twins, Green County KY
Myles Lee Goff & Ryder Adam Goff, infant twins, Green County KY Myles Lee Goff & Ryder Adam Goff, were born Wednesday, April 19, 2017 and passed away Wednesday at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY. The funeral service for Myles Lee Goff & Ryder Adam Goff will be conducted at 4pmCT, Sunday at the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home, 206 S Main Street, Greensburg, KY, with a private burial service to follow at the Aetna Grove Cemetery.
