Ms. Leigh Ann Rice, Cumberland Co., KY
Ms. Leigh Ann Rice, Cumberland Co., KY She was of Baptist faith, a member of Burkesville Baptist Church, and an accountant. She was a member of a prominent Cumberland County, KY, family.
