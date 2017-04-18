Mrs. Mae Bagby Risen, Greensburg, KY

Mrs. Mae Bagby Risen, Greensburg, KY

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Mrs. Mae Bagby Risen, Greensburg, KY She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was of the Baptist faith. She was also retired from Fruit of the Loom, Inc. having worked in the finishing department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sarah Scott 2 hr Friend 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr Gay Smacker 162,874
devon perkins (Aug '16) 4 hr Devon Perkins 5
Emily Melson 9 hr Stupid Adair County 1
Loud neighbors 10 hr Respect 1
Ronnie Joe Pelston 12 hr girl n love wit u 3
Cheap mechanic? 13 hr maybe 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,399,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC