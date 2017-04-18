Mrs. Lois Thelma Paxton, 93, Green Co., KY/Adair Co., KY native She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church and later SBN Media. Mrs. Paxton was a graduate of Campbellsville College and was a school teacher for 38 years in Green County where she was an inspiration to many of her students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.