Mrs. Elizabeth Anderson Myers, 78, Burkesville, KY She was of Methodist faith, a member of Liberty United Methodist Church, and a Seamstress for Bob Evans Manufacturing. She was the daughter of Shelby Frank & Georgia Juanita Anderson, and the widow of Walter "Cranzie" Anderson.
