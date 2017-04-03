Mrs. Dellar

Mrs. Dellar

Mrs. Dellar Cheatham, 93, Adair Co., KY She was a member of a great landholding family of South Adair County, KY. She professed faith in Christ and attended nondenominational churches as her health allowed.

