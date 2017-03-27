Mr. Adrin Lee Shelton, Alvaton, KY fo...

Mr. Adrin Lee Shelton, Alvaton, KY formerly of Green County, KY

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Mr. Adrin Lee Shelton, Alvaton, KY formerly of Green County, KY He had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was a retired logger and truck driver having worked for 16 years for McCubbins Logging and over 30 years for Taylor-Green Ready Mix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 30 min mom 161,532
Anderson's Pizza 35 min Piz 9
truck stop 2 hr Chirp chirp 28
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 3 hr Native 685
Kosair & LWC 4 hr william morgan 3
Jeremy Burton 7 hr Fun guy 3
sharks lounge 7 hr Piz 5
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,753 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC