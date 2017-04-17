Monroe County death investigation underway
Monroe County death investigation underway By TFC William R. Gregory, Public Information Officer Kentucky State Police Post 15, Columbia, KY TOMPKINSVILLE, KY. - On Monday, April 17, 2017, at 1:09pmCT , Post 15 was notified by the Tompkinsville Police Department of a deceased man inside a vehicle at a residence on Bradshaw Road in Tompkinsville.
