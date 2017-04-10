Metcalfe CJE Greg Wilson announces more storm victim aid
Click on headline for complete story By Emory Kidd, Metcalfe County Emergency Manager Metcalfe County Judge Executive, Greg Wilson, is pleased to announce that working with volunteer organizations additional debris and cleanup assistance will be offered by the Team Rubicon and Christian Aid Ministries. This assistance is completely free of charge to all residences affected by the April 5, 2017 storm that went through Barren, Green, and Metcalfe Counties.
