Meeting notice: Adair County School District Finance Corporation There will be a special meeting of the Adair County School District Finance Corporation on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in concert with regular meeting of the Adair County Board of Education at Adair County Elementary School, 870 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY. The purpose of the meeting is to consider adopting a resolution authorizing the issuance of school board building revenue bonds for school building purposes.

