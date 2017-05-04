Meeting 4 May 2017 to discuss ACMS swim team
Meeting 4 May 2017 to discuss ACMS swim team Students and parents interested in establishing a swim team for Adair County Middle School are encouraged to meet at the ACMS gymnasium, 322 Gen John Adair Drive, Columbia, KY, at 6pmCT, on Thursday, May 4, 2017. - WES FEESE Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.
