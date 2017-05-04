Meeting 4 May 2017 to discuss ACMS sw...

Meeting 4 May 2017 to discuss ACMS swim team

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Meeting 4 May 2017 to discuss ACMS swim team Students and parents interested in establishing a swim team for Adair County Middle School are encouraged to meet at the ACMS gymnasium, 322 Gen John Adair Drive, Columbia, KY, at 6pmCT, on Thursday, May 4, 2017. - WES FEESE Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 min North Mountain 163,608
Kosair & LWC 25 min BillyHumble 13
~~*Last Post Wins*~~ (Mar '11) 1 hr Hatti_Hollerand 32
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 3 hr Update 771
anderson PIZZA (Aug '13) 5 hr Mister Clean 22
Dryland fish forsale 18 hr Hickory chicken 5
Smart Recovery - self help 22 hr Big Dave 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,644,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC