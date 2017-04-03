Mary Sebastion, 81, Taylor Co., KY/Me...

Mary Sebastion, 81, Taylor Co., KY/Metcalfe Co., KY native

Mary Sebastion, 81, Taylor Co., KY/Metcalfe Co., KY native She had served her community as a cook at Taylor Regional Hospital as well as being a member of First Baptist Church and had served on The Mother's Board. She was the daughter of the late John & Luverta Tyman Clark.

