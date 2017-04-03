Mary Sebastion, 81, Taylor Co., KY/Metcalfe Co., KY native
Mary Sebastion, 81, Taylor Co., KY/Metcalfe Co., KY native She had served her community as a cook at Taylor Regional Hospital as well as being a member of First Baptist Church and had served on The Mother's Board. She was the daughter of the late John & Luverta Tyman Clark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|36 min
|Jamie Foxx
|162,003
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|sick
|697
|Groomer @ Coffeys Vet Center
|5 hr
|Woo
|4
|truck stop
|21 hr
|Idontknow
|53
|Needing guitar lessons
|Fri
|Anonymous
|12
|Worst thing that has happened in Adair County ... (Jul '10)
|Fri
|billyhumble
|154
|Single vehicle accident takes life of 45 year o...
|Fri
|Nick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC