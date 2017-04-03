Mabel C. Gann Wesley, 66, Russell Co,...

Mabel C. Gann Wesley, 66, Russell Co, KY/Wayne Co., KY native

Mabel C. Gann Wesley, 66, Russell Co, KY/Wayne Co., KY native She worked in housekeeping at the Fair Oaks Health Systems in Jamestown, KY. She was the daughter of the late Minnie & Lloyd Gann.

