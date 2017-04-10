LWC women's basketball adds Rose Mary Jackson

Click on headline for complete story By Charles Balcom, Assistant SID, Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - The Lindsey Wilson women's basketball team has added Rose Mary Jackson for the 2017-18 season, head coach John B. Wethington announced on Thursday. Jackson joins the Blue Raiders from Greenwood High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky where she was a four-time All-District selection for the Gators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.