LWC women's basketball adds Rose Mary...

LWC women's basketball adds Rose Mary Jackson

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story By Charles Balcom, Assistant SID, Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - The Lindsey Wilson women's basketball team has added Rose Mary Jackson for the 2017-18 season, head coach John B. Wethington announced on Thursday. Jackson joins the Blue Raiders from Greenwood High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky where she was a four-time All-District selection for the Gators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeskia Johnson. 2 min tater 3
Dry land fish for sale (Morel Mushrooms) (Apr '09) 31 min Leanne 15
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 32 min Betty 162,568
Looking 1 hr Saffron 1
Sleep Inn Job 1 hr Nosey 7
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 2 hr Master of PuPPetz 735
devon perkins 9 hr whatswrongwithppl 4
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,285,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC