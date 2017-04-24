LWC track teams in MSC Championships at Williamsburg, KY By Anthoney Latessa News from Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - The Lindsey Wilson men's and women's track and field teams are scheduled to compete at the Mid-South Conference Championships at 8amCT/9amCT on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, 2017, at James H. Taylor II Stadium, 83 Rant Street, Williamsburg, KY. The men's team enters the championships, which are being hosted by Cumberlands , as the two-time reigning conference champions, while the women's team also captured the conference championship a year ago.

