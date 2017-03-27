LWC Tennis hosts Bethel, then Cumberl...

LWC Tennis hosts Bethel, then Cumberlands

45 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

LWC Tennis hosts Bethel, then Cumberlands The Lindsey Wilson men's and women's tennis teams host Bethel at 1pmCT each day, Saturday, April 1, 2017 and Cumberlands on Sunday, April 2, 2017, for 1pmCT at the Henry Baughman Tennis Complex, 399 Williams Street, Columbia, KY. Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

