LWC Men's Basketball signs Peyton Gover of Somerset, KY

Click on headline for complete story By Charles Balcom COLUMBIA, KY - - The Lindsey Wilson men's basketball program has signed Peyton Gover for the upcoming 2017-18 season, head coach Paul Peck announced on Friday. Gover joins the Blue Raiders from Southwestern High School in Somerset, KY.

